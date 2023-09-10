Chichi, a famous reality star, has tearfully recounted the events that influenced her decision to become a stripper at the age of 18.

In a recent emotional interview with TV personality Chude Jideonwo, she opened up about her past.

Chichi described how she arrived in Lagos for the first time with no plans. She was able to find a place to live.

She found the place she was staying expensive because they had to pay about N8K weekly and she was almost always without money.

The reality star revealed that she was able to get an opportunity to become a stripper at a strip club through a lingerie seller because of how broke she was at the time.

She noted that at the time she had no idea how to do the work but the employer was willing to give her a chance.

It wasn’t a seamless first experience for her as she had struggled through her first day until she began to receive training.

Watch video below: