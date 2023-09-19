Popular singer, Ruger has revealed the reason why he was always toxic towards his ex girlfriend.

He revealed that he has come to realize that women are drawn towards toxic men, even if they deny this.

The “Bounce” crooner made this known while speaking in a new episode of Zero Conditions podcast.

Ruger said, “I was the toxic one. My relationship problems were all my fault.

But when you tell girls to leave, why don’t they want to go? You tell them let’s end this, and they will be like, no, we can work it out.

“It’s not about being a better person. If it’s not working, it’s not working. Let’s end it.

“I was watching one reel and they asked ladies, ‘what’s the most toxic thing you like?’ And they were like, ‘I like it when he is choking me. I love it when he chokes me. I love it when he pushes me. I love it when he shouts at me.’

“Let me tell you, girls are kind of drawn to toxic men in a way. They would not admit it but it’s true. Girls don’t like soft n*ggas like that. At least when they are still in their dating phase. But when they want to marry, they can marry a soft boy.”