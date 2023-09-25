Renowned media personality, Oladotun Ojuolape better known as Do2dtun has ruthlessly responded to a man who trolled him with his failed marriage.

Theinfong recalls that the popular On-air personality is separated from his wife, Omotayo, who filed for divorce in 2022.

In a heated exchange on the micro-blogging platform, Twitter now known as X, a man had taken a swipe at him for his failed marriage.

He stated that the public university the father of two attended didn’t teach him how to keep his marriage and how to treat his wife.

“And the public university you attended didn’t teach you how to keep your marriage and how to treat your wife?”.

Replying him, Do2dtun stated that he would do better with the troll’s mum.

“I’ll do better with your mum”.

Netizens, however supported the cool FM OAP as they noted how one cannot measure success based on a failed marriage.

See some reactions below:

Obmax wrote, “Is marriage yardstick for measuring success or responsibility?

Mheenarh wrote, “Trying to troll a person with a failed marriage is cràzy

Saint Ndoo wrote, “Only in Nigeria u see people mocking someone for a failed marriage, for not being able to conceive for having only female kids. For being a single parent, for having an accent from their tr!be. Una odd true true”.