Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has promised to support late singer, Mohbad’s wife and son financially.

She made this announcement in a joint Instagram post with her foundation and the King Andre Foundation.

According to her, Tonto Dikeh foundation will be giving Mohbad’s son an all-paid educational scholarship till he finishes his secondary school level.

The philanthropist also mentioned that the 5-month-old boy will receive monthly support of N100k.

The statement read in part;

“Tonto Dikeh Foundation would like to support General Mohbad through his son by giving him an all-paid educational scholarship till he finishes his secondary school level.

“In addition to that, the Kind Andre Dikeh Foundation would like to support the family by paying his son Mohbad’ son monthly child support of a hundred thousand naira, only 100k every month for one year.”

See below:

ALSO READ:“I nearly didn’t make it back home” – Yul Edochie recounts experience at a church in Abuja (Video)