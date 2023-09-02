Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Bella Okagbue has cried out after a troll threatened her life over boyfriend Shegun Olusemo, popularly known as Sheggz.

Sheggz, took to his official Twitter page to share their photo with an exquisite message to shade those who thought their relationship wouldn’t last.

In a recent screenshot shared by Bella Okagbue, she revealed how a fan was threatening her life. The unknown person with the handle Stephanie Stone threatened to kill Bella if she didn’t end her relationship with Sheggz.

It would be recalled that the two reality stars met and started dating while participating in the ‘Level Up’ edition of the popular reality show back in 2022 with Bella finishing the show as the first runner up.

See the screenshot below;