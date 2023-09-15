Popular Nollywood actress and media personality, Toke Makinwa has said she wouldn’t have dissolved her marriage to her estranged husband, Maje Ayida if they had a child together.

It would be recalled that the media personality separated from her husband, Maje Ayida in 2015 after discovering that he had impregnated his ex-girlfriend.

However, in the latest episode of her podcast, Toke Moments, the thespian said she would have had to compromise if she had a child.

She said:

“A lot of women stay in unhealthy marriages for the children. For the longest you hear so many women say things like, ‘the marriage is done but I only stay for my kids.’

“And I’m going to be honest here, if I have had a kid while I was married, I may have been one of those women. Because I also had the trauma of losing both parents at the age of 8. I mean, I was adopted. I have a great life which I’m thankful for but there were times that I wondered what life could have possibly been like if that didn’t happened.

“So, for the sake of my children, I may have had to compromise just because I wanted them to have mum and dad. I may have been one of these women. So, I’m not even judging anyone right here.”