Renowned music executive, ID Cabasa has reveals that the house and car belonging to Naira Marley’s signee, Zinoleesky, were not bought in his name, but under the label’s, Marlian Records.

The music producer said this while reacting to the controversial death of late musician and former Marlians record signee, Mohbad.

The ‘Totori’ producer revealed that a report which reached him alleged that the house and car which supposedly belongs to Zinoleesky was actually bought under the record label’s name.

ID Cabasa noted that the act, if true, is an act of wickedness.

He wondered why a record label owner would not want an artist to also have a lifeas though that artist isn’t also a human being with needs of his own.

See how netizens reacted below;

blessedprinx_cosmetics commented: “Seyi vibes laugh will be so loud now”

yingi_d_artiste inquired: “What if the moment Zino speaks up might be the last time he ever speaks?!”

manlikegezee stated: “How baba take know the name way dai on top the house them tell am”

they.fw_yrn wrote: “Is only Burna boy that have ma type of Ferrari”

gobeblog said: “Omo 100k people don unfollow zinoleesky”

dequezgram said: “See person wey dey drive ferrari, wey be like standing fan”

ugly.invisiboy2016 stated: “Omo if this is true then Jesus !!!!”

collins_weath opined; “That dude needs help but can’t speak out!”

timlesco22 penned: “Someone is getting lean and driving Ferrari! You should know there’s something shady going on”

