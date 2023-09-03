Big Brother Naija All stars housemate, Seyi Awolowo says that if he escapes eviction from the reality series on Sunday, he will be a threat.

The grandson of chief Obafemi Awolowo stated this while in a discussion with Neo after the Saturday night party, he claimed that he and Pere and Adekunle, who are up for eviction, have similar fan bases.

He claims that some of the housemates who nominated him will be in danger from him if he escapes today’s eviction.

Seyi, ”I share a base with Pere and Adekunle. After my set, my fans moved on to Laycon, then Pere, then, Adekunle.

”If I go tomorrow, I will not cry. I’m going home to wealth but if I don’t go, I’ll be a threat to everyone including you,” he said