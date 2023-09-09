Big Brother Naija star, Dorathy Bachor has revealed that she would return the favour in similar manner when her man cheats on her with another woman.

The reality star who became famous after her participation in the fourth season of the Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ edition, made this known while speaking in an interview with the TV personality, Toke Makinwa.

Dorathy said that she would always be faithful to her man when they’re in a relationship, but when he cheats on her, he should be ready to be repaid in similar style.

She said:

“I am more of a loyalist. I can be talking to multiple people but when I am with you, I am with you.I am always open, and I always want my partner to be open with me. Tell me everything. But, if you cheat on me, I will cheat back. You are mine, I am yours; nobody is going anywhere. We are in there together. But, don’t do things to me that you wouldn’t want me to do to you.”

The reality star also spoke on her approach to communications between her and her hypothetical man.

“If I call you and you don’t pick my call, I also would not pick when you call me. I am actually that bad, because I have so much insecurity. I like being open. If you are not talking to me, who are you talking to? If I am going to date you or commit to you, you have to give me the same energy. It has to be full energy; you cannot give me half baked.”