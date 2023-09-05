Social media influencer, Amanda Chisom has tackled Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie following his recent avice.

Recall that the movie director took to Instagram to advise his colleagues and followers not to listen to social media advisers.

He urged them to focus on their journey as those advising on social media haven’t solved their family problems.

He wrote:

“Are you still listening to social media advisers? I laugh. 99.9% of the people advising you have not even figured out the direction of their own lives. They haven’t solved their own family problems. Brother, sister, do you. Do what works for you. Focus on your journey.”

Reacting to this, Amanda Chisom slammed Yul Edochie, stating that his marriage became Netizens’ business after he made it public.

In her words;

“Social media people are this and that , they are up and down, don’t listen to them, don’t take their advice, they don’t know anything, 99.9% of them have not fixed their life, yhen yhen yhen

But when it is time to patronize you, buy from you and watch your content, You know how powerful social media is. If you make your business public business, we go put mouth join. We will help you fix your life by force then continue fixing our messy life .”

See below;

