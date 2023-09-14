Following the passing of his previous Signee, Mohbad, who was a member of their community, Ikorodu local boys publicly threatened Nigerian musician Naira Marley.

The goons who were present for Mohbad’s funeral on Wednesday were enraged by his untimely passing and claimed that Naira Marley was responsible.

A viral video on social media captures the moment a group of guys swore to hurt the head of Marlian Music for allegedly taking their favorite singer’s life.

Naira Marley was expressly told not to travel to Ikorodu, Lagos State, by one of the thugs who goes by the name Obama, as he would pay with his life if he did.

They declared that if they encounter the well-known rapper in their neighborhood, it will be “life for a life” and accused him of inflicting them with such loss.

Watch the video below;