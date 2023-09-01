Big Brother Naija All stars housemate, Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David has said that her former friend and fellow housemate, Ilebaye has been playing the victim game all along.

The former participant of the level up edition stated this following the heated altercation between Ilebaye and Whitemoney over the sound system provided for the house for their wager.

Whitemoney clashed with Ilebaye after she put on the sound system and increased the volume after the shine ya eyes season winner turned it off.

According to Whitemoney, Ilebaye only wanted to disturb by increasing the volume of the system at a very late hour hence asked her to lower the sound.

Ilebaye on the other hand said she increased the sound and wanted to write a song but no one was bothered about her ‘noise making’.

After the clash and the tears from Ilebaye, Doyin who was having a conversation with Cross in the washroom in the HOH where she disclosed that Ilebaye played the house and that she has been playing the victim game to gain favour in the eyes of Nigerians to win the money.

Watch the video below: