BBNaija All-Stars Housemate, Ceec has talked about her friendship with her fellow housemate, Ilebaye.

She did this during her diary session with Big brother.

According to her, the reality star is currently one of her least favorite in the house.

Ceec talked about how Ilebaye plays the victim card each time she provoke her fellow housemates.

She added that she find it annoying; hence why she nominated Baye.

She said in parts;

“Ilebaye just became one of my least favorite in the house.

She likes to provoke people (me inclusive) and if you react she’ll start crying, forming victim. I find that very annoying, that’s why I nominated her.”

Watch below;

