Popular musician Ayra Starr has expressed her disappointment in the Headies Organizers for failing to present the award for best best female artist on stage at the event.

The 2023 Headies Awards, an event honoring African music, were hosted at the Cobb Energy Centre in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. Industry leaders gathered there to recognize the accomplishments of Nigerian musicians.

In the fiercely competitive Best Female Artist category, Ayra Starr triumphed over formidable rivals like Tems, Tiwa Savage, and Simi.

Her achievement was overshadowed, nevertheless, by the lack of an award presentation on stage.

In her words;

“I will never be grateful for winning a category that wasn’t even deemed fit to be announced on stage! Best female artist na beans? We work hard, every single one of us! I’ve seen Tiwa record 4 hit songs in the same night, Tems breathes and lives for music, we didn’t deserve such nonchalance! Nigeria, you didn’t raise me to settle for less.”

See below;