BBNaija All-Stars Housemate, Cross has expressed shock after discovering his colleague and former love interest, Ilebaye’s strategy.

Recall that Doyin had previously told Cross that Baye is ‘playing the victim’ strategy.

While discussing with Doyin, and Neo,Cross asked about Ilebaye’s educational background as he expresses shock at how she managed to deceive them all in the house despite being the youngest.

According to him, Ilebaye has manipulated almost everyone in the house by portraying herself as a victim and using her resources to her advantage.

“I’m 33, and Ilebaye is 22. How did she manipulate all of us? And do you know what she studied in school? Psychology and human security.” he said.

Watch the video below:

