Former Big Brother Naija season 5 lockdown housemate, Victoria Adeyele popularly known as Vee has bestowed the title of a witch on herself.

The singer who is fondly called the ‘queen of flames’ owing to her bluntness, explained that she had no time proving herself to be a good person to strangers.

Vee mentioned she won’t waste her time working tirelessly to correct skewed impressions of ‘unknown’ individuals about her.

The reality star revealed the reason was simply because she obviously wasn’t going to live another life other than the way she has now.

The 27-year-old ex-bbnaija star accepted the title of a ‘witch’ in a bid to end the debate about her personality, urging her critics to dismiss and let her be.

She tweeted: “I only have one life and I should be using it to prove to strangers that I’m a good person? Please, I’m a witch. Go away.”