Reality star, Bella Okagbue has publicly declared her dedication and commitment as her boyfriend, Sheggz opens up on why he left the streets to be in a relationship with her.

The two lovebirds who can’t seem to get enough of each other since they met each other in the Big Brother level up house in 2022 have left many in awe with their public display of affection.

Bella shared an advert video of herself and Sheggz took to the comment section to shower praises on her.

He said that many would keep asking him why he decided to leave the streets and the answer would always be Bella.

Sheggz wrote:

“They’ll still ask me why I decided to leave the streets, the answer is obvious Bella”.

In reaction to the comment, Bella wrote:

“@sheggzolusemo all yours, Daddy❤️”.

See post below: