Popular Media personality Daddy Freeze has commended actress Sarah Martins for separating herself from Judy Austin and the Edochie drama.

This comes after Judy Austin and Yul Edochie blocked her after her apology and reconciliation with Rita Edochie.

Daddy Freeze praised the controversial actress in her Direct Message (DM) for apologizing to May and Rita Edochie and also distancing herself from the couple.

He mentioned how the actress is now free and how hard she tried for Judy Austin and Yul Edochie.

“My sister I’m proud of you. You are free. You tried so much for them I swear. I am really proud of my sister”.

Taking to his comment section, Sarah Martins appreciated him for being a big brother to her.

“Thank you Daddy Freeze…you are indeed my big brother”.

See below: