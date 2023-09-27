Reality star, Uriel Oputa has campaigned for her colleague, Ceec.

Recall that Ceec is among the BBNaija All-stars finalists.

Taking to her Instagram page to campaign for her friend, Uriel Oputa shared beautiful photos of them together.

The chef described the filmmaker as her sweet sister as she declares that she is proud of her.

According to her, the Brand influencer has shown so much growth.

Professing her love for Ceec, Uriel Oputa asked her to bring the N120m home.

“My Sweet Sister❤️ our understanding and respect for each other started years back. Ceec you have shown so much growth I’m proud of you my love. @ceec_official let’s bring the money home.” She wrote.

