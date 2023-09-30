Nigerian influencer, Abike Halima Raheem popularly known as Papaya Ex, has dismissed reports that she is pregnant.

It may be recalled that her colleague, Funmi recently claimed in a viral video that Papaya is two weeks pregnant for her Dubai lover.

She mocked Papaya, also called Abike Arab Money while speaking with fans during a live chat on Thursday night. Funmi claimed the Lagos big girl had been off social media and hasn’t posted any picture of herself for sometime because of the child.

She also said the mystery Dubai man broke Papaya’s heart after learning that she was carrying his baby. She made further jest of the slayqueen by saying that her days of being a slay queen has finally come to an end as welcomed her to motherhood.

But in a video posted on Friday night by artiste promoter, Bankuli, Abike debunked the reports of a pregnancy.

The socialite who was wearing a crop top showed off her tummy to prove that she was not having a baby bump as widely believed.

Watch the video: