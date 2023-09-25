Cynthia Ikponmwenosa Morgan, a Nigerian singer and songwriter better known by her stage name Cynthia Morgan or Madrina, is reflecting on her birthday.

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Cynthia Ikponmwenosa Morgan popularly known by her stage name, Cynthia Morgan or Madrina is marking her birthday with self-reflection.

The former singer, who turned 32 a day back, penned a belated birthday message to herself, describing the last 32 years as painful.

According to her, the past 32 years have been more pain than glamour, however, she is giving thanks to God.

Cynthia gave a special shout-out to her fans and friends for celebrating her birthday, even though she didn’t make any post about it.

Praying for them, she wrote,

“It’s been 32 years of more pain than glamour for me but in all things, the Bible says give thanks. Happy belated birthday to Me. And a special shout-out to a few of my Fans/friends who sent me birthday messages without me pushing it down their throats with pictures and posts. God bless you all richly. May God never forget you all in Jesus’ name. Amen”.