Multiple award-winning Nigerian superstar singer, Burna Boy in a recent statement claimed that it is over between Davido and Wizkid.

The Grammy winner who recently released his seventh studio album, ‘I Told Them’ made this disclosure in an interview after he had earlier stated Afrobeats as a genre has not substance.

According to Burna Boy, he gives Wizkid, Davido, and others 7 years headstart to shine because he wasn’t allowed to step out from his continent, Africa to the UK.

The self-styled African Giant added that as soon as he get back to the UK in the year 2016, he knew that it is all over for the superstars shinning at that time.

In his words;

“I gave them a head start for like 7 years because I wasn’t allowed to step out from my continent to the UK, but as soon as I got into the UK in 2016, I SAID IT’S OVER FOR Y’ALL”

