BBNaija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has become the latest ambassador of Popular drink company, Schweppes.

The Tv host took to his Instagram page to share the good news.

Ebuka posted a video of himself being unveiled as the latest ambassador of Schweppes.

In his caption, the media personality revealed that he is about to experience new adventure, new experiences, and social connections.

“AMBASSADOR 🍹

It’s time for new adventure, new experiences, and social connections cos there’s a new Schweppes king in town, and he’s #BornSocial

#GetSocialWithSchweppes” he wrote while sharing the video.

Congratulations to him.

See his post below:

ALSO READ: “You are the light that brightens my darkest days” Mercy Johnson Okojie’s husband pens emotional note to her on her birthday (Photos)