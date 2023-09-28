Famous thespians, Tonto Dikeh and Iyabo Ojo have been chosen to choose a casket gift for the late Afrobeat singer Mohbad before his appropriate funeral.

It is important to note that when Mohbad’s body was exhumed for an autopsy, his remains were placed in the mortuary pending a proper funeral.

Iyabo Ojo said on her Instagram page that a funeral house was providing free services, along with a free posh coffin, for the late performer.

The actresses in the film arrived at the scene to choose a casket for the deceased Mohbad; they ultimately decided on a white one.

The funeral home also provides discounts for the crypt, free pallbearers, free hornsmen, two fresh wreaths, two wreath bearers, and a horse-drawn carriage in addition to the casket.

“A visit to EBONY VAULT IKOYI in preparation for General MOHBAD’s befitting burial…

The Ceo of @ebonyfuneralng gave us

A free casket

A free hall

A huge discount for the vault

A free pall bearers

A free horns men

2 fresh wreaths

2 wreath bearers

A horse carriage

Thanks to my sister @tontolet,” Iyabo Ojo wrote.

Watch the video below: