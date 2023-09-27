Renowned Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has blasted those putting pressure on Omowunmi, the wife of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Olademeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, to conduct a DNA test on her son to confirm his paternity.

Theinfong reports that after controversial investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo made the unprofound accusation that Mohbad’s son belongs to Lagos Socialite, Sam Larry, some Nigerians have continued to ask the singer’s wife to conduct a DNA test on their five-month-old son.

A Nigerian businessman, Larry Omodia, recently pledged to provide N10 million to support Mohbad’s widow for an all-expense to conduct the DNA test if she agreed.

Taking to her Instagram page to react, Iyabo Ojo said the calls for a DNA test were a distraction on the quest to get the deserved justice for the late Mohbad.

She noted that the public cannot request a DNA test, stressing that the late singer never doubted the child’s paternity.

She said:

“All these distractions of DNA test, you people should please allow Mohbad’s family to mourn. If Mohbad’s parents want a DNA test, they can request it. You and I don’t have the right to tell them to do a DNA test.

“Mohbad never told anyone that his son wasn’t his son. But if the officers investigating his death feel a need to conduct a DNA test, they will. We need to be very sensitive, please. Why are you guys bullying the poor lady [Mohbad’s wife]? Leave her alone.”