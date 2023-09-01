Multiple award-winning Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy has revealed the interesting comment American rapper, J. Cole made about him after they linked up in the studio.

The self-acclaimed ‘African Giant’ claimed that J. Cole said late rap icon, 2Pac reincarnated in Africa and came back as him [Burna].

Speaking on a podcast, the ‘Last Last’ hitmaker said he was in the studio with the American Hip Hop star and some basketball players when the statement was made.

According to him, when Cole said ”This nigga is Tupac” he looked around to find out who he was talking about, then the Love Yours’ crooner pointed at him.

He noted that the rapper repeated himself and noted that “Burna Boy is Tupac reincarnated in Africa”