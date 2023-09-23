Ace Nigerian singer and movie director, Abdulrasheed Bello better known by his stage name JJC Skillz, has stirred reactions on social media as he unveiled his new project with estranged wife, Funke Akindele.

Theinfong recalls that Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz went their separate ways after 7 years of marriage and according to some reports the singer has moved on and remarried. Since their separation, the former couple has embarked on solo projects with the actress removing his last name ‘Bello’ from all of her projects.

It came as a surprise to many when JJC Skillz took to his Instagram page to tease his latest project with his estranged wife.

Unveiling their new movie, he made it known that he directed it alongside his wife.

“SHE and SHE Must be OBEYED!”.

Sphagetti Bolognese wrote, “Shey una don reconcile ni Abi na project wey una do before una divorce?

Shaddy Toks wrote, “Reason why them no dey put mouth for husband and w!fe matter. Happy for you guys

Miz Helen wrote, “Una go just dey make person laugh for this Insta. Why una no tell us say una don settle publicly since u brought ur separation publicly. Deh play

Husnah Jay wrote, “Happy you guys have reconciled. Can’t wait for d movie”.