BBNaija star Phyna has lashed out at her father, Mr Felix Otabor, after he accused her of abandoning their family after winning the show in 2022.

In a recent interview with Vanguard, Mr Otabor claimed that he had not seen or spoken to his daughter since she won the show, and that she had not helped him financially despite winning a grand prize of N100 million.

Reacting to this, Phyna took to her social media platforms to deny these allegations, stating that she has been doing a lot for her family and that her father only decided to grant the interview after she said no to him for the first time.

She also made a shocking statement.

The actress stated that if she dies, her body should not be buried and should instead be given to her family to eat.

In her words;

“Just one No…..family begin grant

interview…. Nice I WILL NOT one DIE YOUNG

When I die I must not be buried, my body should be given to my family and the whole world must seat and watch them eat me they must eat my corps”

See below;



ALSO READ:“God told me to stay in number 2 but she took my spot” – Cross finally reveals why he was angry about Ceec winning Innoson car