After Auwalu Salisu, a commercial keke rider, who found N15 million that a passenger left in his tricycle and returned it, has been promised four women for marriage.

The young man received four women from the Kano Matchmaking Marriage Association (Mai Dalilin Aure) in exchange for his unusual act of honesty.

After hearing an announcement about the missing money on a Kano radio station, the 22-year-old tricycle driver made the admirable choice to return the total amount of cash that he discovered in the backseat.

Salisu was invited to choose four out of ten women to marry him. Salisu claimed that his friends and family had made fun of him for his gesture.

Alhaji Mukhtar Inuwa Yakasai, the chairman of the matchmaking association in Kano, said that two of the women were his daughters during an interview with Freedom Radio.

He continued by saying that the keke rider’s sincerity, honesty, and trustworthiness made him deserving of the honor.

“The boy has shown the good character of our Noble Prophet, Muhammad (SAW). He is indeed trustworthy.

“That is why we have decided to honour him with these gifts. There are 10 women for him to select four. Two of them are my daughters,” Yakasai said.