Former Big Brother Naija All stars housemate, Kiddwaya reminds his mom, Susan Waya, about suing colleague Seyi after he got evicted from the BBNaija show.

Theinfong recalls that some weeks ago, Susan Waya had vowed to drag Seyi to court for threatening her son on the show.

Seyi Awolowo had been evicted from the show alongside colleagues Ike Onyema, Lucy Edet and Prince Nelson who are house guests on the show.

Following the eviction of his co-housemate from the BBNaija All Stars house, the billionaire heir has reminded his mother about what she promised to do to Seyi.

Commenting under a report made about Seyi’s eviction, Kiddwaya tagged his mother and simply reminded, “@wayasusan how far?”

Check out the post below: