A Nigerian woman who went by the handle @chichi18061991 on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, took to her page to describe how her ex-boyfriend set fire to her home and bar after she broke off their engagement.

She admitted in her statement that she met her partner while she was building her home since he was an engineer working there.

However, she said that things went south when she refused to move into her lover’s one-room apartment on rent because she already had a four-bedroom bungalow.

He refused to move into her apartment and insisted she move out, so she called off her engagement to him.

She wrote:

“This picture. this was in 2018. I was running my own bar/restaurant, had my own car, started building my own house (was roofing it at the time I took this picture).”

“Then I met Jeff; he was my engineer. A cute one Whenever I went to my site, he’d always look for a way to deviate from the real issues to start telling me how humble I was and how beautiful I looked. He’d always say we were going to make a beautiful couple lol.”

“Initially, I would always try to shove it off, but somehow I eventually gave in… I was very much single at the time, though. So I thought I should give him a chance.”

“Everything was going on well; the house was completed, I moved in. Fast forward to December 2019, he proposed, I accepted.”

We had issues with whose house we’d live in after marriage mine or his lol. He was living in a 1-bedroom apartment as a tenant at the time, but I had my own house, “a 4-bed bungalow” where we wouldn’t have to bother about paying rent.”

“But he said he’d never move in with me, and of course, I would never leave my house to go start paying rent for Christ’s sake.”

“I called off the engagement since we weren’t agreeing with each other…he didn’t see it coming though. A week after I called off the engagement, he called me on the phone and said, I quote, ‘I will deal with you for disgracing me like this.’ I was like, how on earth is calling off an engagement a disgrace???”

“How? He said he had said what he said. I didn’t take his threat seriously, though. I went about my business.”

On the 15th of June 2020, (a day I’d never forget) I had traveled out of town to celebrate my birthday, which was coming up on the 18th of June.”

“Very early morning of 15th June 2020, I got a call from a man who lived opposite my house, telling me that my house was burning.”

“I screamed, ‘how?????’ I cried and begged him to help me do something, call the fire service or something the fire service guys arrived after my house had completely burnt down.”

“At about 4 pm the same day, I picked up a call from an unknown number, it was Jeff, my ex’s voice, he said, ‘I told you I’d deal with you,’ and he hung up. I was shocked, confused, and speechless at the same time.”

The following day, I hurriedly made my way back to my base, I went to the police and wrote a petition against my ex, I told them it was him who burnt my house.”

“He was brought in for questioning, but I had nothing to prove he was the anonymous caller.”

“But I was sure it was him but I couldn’t prove it. He was set free because I had no case against him.”

“A week later, my bar/restaurant also got burnt down lol it happened like magic. Nobody knew where the fire came from. Everything happened very fast. I went into depression. I almost committed suicide.”

“Until this day, I still believe strongly it was done by my ex. But of course, I have no proof lmao.”

“I couldn’t deal with the whole thing, I sold my car, and moved to Lagos so I could stay very far away from that devil.”

“Ever since then, whenever someone tells me, ‘I’ll deal with you,’ I never take it lightly.”