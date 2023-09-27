A lady has taken the bold step of proposing to her boyfriend after dating for 7 years without him making the move.

In a viral video, the lady can be seen walking up to her boyfriend, who is sitting at a table in a restaurant.

She gets down on one knee and holds up a ring, asking him to marry her.

The man is visibly surprised and emotional, but he quickly accepts her proposal. The couple then shares a kiss to the applause of the other diners.

The video was welcomed with mixed reaction.

While many people expressed their admiration for the woman’s courage and for the couple’s love for each other, others ( women) stated that they can never take such move.

@damola_ade77 wrote: “Always nice when it ends well, but…. DON’T TRY THIS AT HOME!!!”

@Aqualady6 wrote: “I’m happy for them ❤️but Personally I don’t think I can propose to a man lol. I’m gonna treat my man like a king tho.”

Ogbovo90 wrote: “What a smart move, babe secured her man”

Dr Mekino wrote: “Mine just broke up with me”

