Controversial Lagos socialite, Balogun Eletu, popularly known as Sam Larry has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command.

It was reported that the police arrested Sam Larry over an ongoing investigation into the circumstances leading to the death of 27-year-old ‘Feel Good’ singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

The spokesperson of Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the development in a statement released on Thursday night.

Hundeyin said, “Yes, Balogun Eletu aka Sam Larry is now in our custody. He is currently assisting with the ongoing investigation.”

There had been reports that the state police command had earlier invited Marlians music Label boss, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley and Sam Larry for questioning over Mohbad’s untimely death.