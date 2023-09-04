A chat between Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham and male skit creator Twyse has gone viral on the internet.

This comes after Abraham Ereme alias Twyse accused Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham of snubbing him despite talking him out of ending it all in 2016.

Twyse stated this in a recent clip of an interview in which he revealed what had caused him to have those thoughts. In 2016, the comedian posted some tweets about leaving Earth that upset many of his fans.

While speaking on the incident, he revealed that at the time, he was simply going through a lot and decided to vent online.

Some people had been kind enough to reach him. A pastor, celebrities like Falz, Toyin Abraham and his fans had talked him out and helped him through that dark time.

Toyin Abraham who had publicly cried and begged him not to end it all was later refusing to respond to him when he eventually came out of his depr*ssion.

Twyse said that he doesn’t know why she chose not to respond to him, and he’s inclined not to believe that the act was simply for showbiz.

However, reacting to the accusations, Toyin Abraham’s management released screenshots of chats revealing that the actress actually reached out to the skit-maker.

See the chats below: