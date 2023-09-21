A candlelight vigil was held at Naira Marley’s hood in London for the late singer, Mohbad, whose death has stung many people deeply.

The singer died on September 12th, and his death has since sparked much controversy.

His mysterious demise has set off a series of events from protests being led to accusatory fingers being pointed at his former label boss, Naira Marley, and a socialite, Sam Larry.

While Nigerians at home are holding a peaceful walk and candle night for the late singer, his memory is also being honored by Nigerians abroad.

London-based Nigerians have held a candle night for him at Peckham Square in the UK and his songs were being played by the crowd who all donned black clothing.

In reaction, herbiesowyeah said: “When God said touch not my anointed he messed with the wrong person!!!”

inosendunamama stated: “Shame on naira, he lost both home and away”

rosamudiame said: “Even Peckham don disown Naira Marley. Ti Nira Marley ti ta… lol.. Naira Marley’s own has finished”

dera._xi wrote: “It will take a miracle for Naira career to come back up. This is insane.”

its.buky noted: “Even Peckham is againSt their own naira. Love to see it”

Watch video below;