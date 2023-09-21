Following the rumors that famous singer Temilade ‘Tems‘ Openiyi is pregnant, a young man sobbed loudly in a viral video.

This comes after the internet appearance of a video of Tems in London with what appeared to be a baby bump, there were rumors that she had become pregnant.

The ‘Try Me’ singer’s hugely devoted fan sobbed in response to rumors that Future or Drake had an unplanned pregnancy.

He was heard in the video questioning the singer why she had permitted herself to become pregnant.

Watch the video below:

Reacting, @charity_williamx wrote: “Wait Na future get the belle Abi wetin…me no understand”

jo_joe2 said: “Carry this guy go hospital sharp”

jesycka_j said: “Eyaaahhh… she gave you her Tems & Condition, .. but you couldn’t meet up”