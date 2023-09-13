A Nigerian man Identified as Chika Habenuchi Amad has become a father after 10 years of waiting.

The good news was shared on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, by his relative named Angel Chidi via Facebook.

Angel expressed gratitude to God as she congratulates the latest father in town for welcoming his first child after 10 years of waiting on the Lord.

She wrote;

“This is a typical example of those who put their trust in God. After 10 years of waiting, God came through for Chika Habenuchi Amadi. It is wonderful and marvelous in our eyes. This waiting on the Lord for the fruit of the womb, your time is now; God has arisen to do wonders, just believe and trust in Him. Congrats bro. Welcome to the world baby. Wife, please cherish anything you desire; your husband is capable.”

See below;

ALSO READ: “Shut up, don’t f**king try me” Mercy Eke slams Big Brother as she receives another microphone infringement warning (Video)/