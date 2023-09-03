Uche Maduagwu, an actor, has taken to social media to express his dissatisfaction with fellow actor Yul Edochie’s thoughts on marriage. Following his divorce from May Edochie and his recent marriage to Judy Austin, Yul Edochie had remarked that marriage is imperfect.

Yul Edochie’s statement about the flaws of marriage was part of his answer to those who have consistently dragged him because of his marital predicament, which has been ignited by his previous issues with his ex-wife, May Edochie, and actress Judy Austin.

However, Uche Maduagwu took a different stance, criticizing Yul Edochie’s statement that marriage itself is imperfect. Maduagwu, known for his candid and outspoken nature, responded by suggesting that Yul Edochie is the imperfection is his marriage.

Watch video below: