A man allegedly refused to take his wife to the hospital after her water broke because they were arguing.

The allegation was brought by Gimbiya Hannie, an X user who said that the wife is a friend of his.

According to to Gimbiya Hannie, the wife called him at night to take her to the hospital because she was having pregnancy contractions that preceded childbirth and her husband didn’t want to take her because they had a fight.

He added that the man never came to see the wife and their newborn at the hospital.

Gimbiya Hannie’s account read …

“I got a call last night from my friend whose water broke, had to leave my house in Idu, picked her from Mabushi and drove her to a hospital in Jabi because she had a fight with her husband and he wasn’t speaking to her. Marry a Kind partner.”

