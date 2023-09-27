Fans of BBNaija star, Ilebaye Odiniya better known as Ilebaye has come hard on reality star, Nina Ivy, for saying people should not vote for pity strategy this season.

As Big Brother Naija All-Stars’ grand finale approaches, fans and viewers are making their voices heard, passionately campaigning for their favourite.

With the final week approaching, former BBN star Nina Ivy has shared her thoughts, which have sparked a debate on social media.

Ilebaye is one housemate who has received a lot of attention this season. She has been hailed and criticized for what some call a “pity strategy.”

Ilebaye’s approach has stirred concerns about whether she is truly experiencing bullying at home or if it is all part of a determined game plan.

Nina Ivy came out to speak out about what she regards as a “pity card” game.

While speaking, she advised people not to vote out of pity, which many saw as a dig at Ilebaye. Nina’s honest approach has sparked a lot of debate among internet.

Affordableswears had this to say,

“This one want to use ilebaye to restore her lost glory. It is well”

Oneandonlyasaonwa had this to say,

“There are some attributes you need to watch out for. The second to the last HOH game where Baye emerged the winner. Omo, she said it was a do or die affair!! The other housemates were focused on Angel, but it didnt even deter or move her. Pity up and down. She played it, yes. She won most of the games, yes. You see her determination?? It needs to be studied in school. She practically rose from grass to grace in that house even when it looked she was standing all by herself.

Ellaempire1 had this to say,

“Hmmmm every one wants to trend with illebaye… During your time I hope you know how insignificant you were?”

Gbemisola353 had this to say,

“All of u that is saying baye is doing pity may ur children be treated like this so u will know say baye is human nd she has parent too watching do u know how the mother will feel seeing them pick on her daughter everytime do u know how heartbroken the woman will feel awon werey oshi all those stupid hms wey they form am nt ur mate”