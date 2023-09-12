Famous socialite and influencer, Mandy Ayomiposi Oluwada, also known as Mandy Kiss has lamented her lack of success in finding love.

Mandy Kiss, a singer presently, claimed that many of the men she had dated in the past had invariably dumped her after they had gotten into bed with her.

In an interview with OAP Nedu Wazobia for the Honest Bunch podcast, she made this revelation.

Despite having a good body and income, Mandy lamented the fact that she had been rejected by numerous men.

She said:

“It has not been easy for me [as regards finding true love]. I have suffered a lot. I just want happiness. I just want someone who will love me. But with my money and body, I’m still getting dumped.

“They [suitors] will come and I will think I have found true love. They will call me always, we will talk at night. But once they sleep with me, they leave,” she lamented.”