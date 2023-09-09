Popular media personality and Nollywood actress, Toke Makinwa has said that men generally, ‘dislike’ and are unappreciative of nice women.

Recalling an aunt’s stance on the latest episode of her podcast with comedian KieKie as her guest, the OAP said her aunt at some point always tipped her on why a lady didn’t have to be overly nice to men.

According to her, her aunt was of the opinion that a delicate lady is easily taken advantage of and ultimately shoved aside by men.

She said: “Men don’t like women that are nice. I have one aunty, shout out to her. She used to say, you see those mean ladies, they are the ones men get married to. If you decide to go and act all nice, they’ll just shove you aside.

But her guest, KieKie, had a distinct opinion on the matter. She said: “This is what me I believe, I believe when you know how to…for lack of a better word, when you know how to put a man to nice use; then he’s more functional. See, men like to be reminded what to do.”