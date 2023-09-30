An insider has made a claim against the Big Brother Naija production team regarding the winner of tomorrow’s finale.

Mercy Eke‘s sister, Sweery Eke, shared a message from her DM in which the insider revealed information about tomorrow’s finale in a now-deleted post on her page.

According to the post shared, the insider alleged that Mercy Eke topped the poll and won but the production of BBN wants to push Ilebaye to the top.

The insider further alleged that Ilebaye came third on the poll. The insider further cautioned Nigerians to stay alert.

In reaction, Mercy Eke’s sister captioned the pot, “Mercenaries and Nigerians will you let this happen? Arise o, My sister won the show and ilebaye came third but they want to give the win to Ilebaye”.

See the post below;

