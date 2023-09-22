Famous actress, Mary Njoku has criticized the concept of a DNA test on Mohbad’s child as controversy over his untimely death continues. Mohbad was a Nigerian artist who created controversial work.

A contentious discussion has erupted over the prospect of testing Mohbad’s child’s DNA, even as new evidence regarding the circumstances of his murder keeps coming to light.

It is significant to note that the authorities recently exhumed Mohbad’s remains for an autopsy, leaving the public eager for answers on the precise cause of his demise.

Adding her voice to the buzz, Mary Njoku criticized individuals who stated that “a grieving woman should undergo a DNA test.”

In her words;

“Asking a mourning Widow to submit her son for a DNA test is pure Evil. Haba! She just lost a husband! Lost a father to her child! Lost her Helper and Protector of over 10yrs! Let her mourn in peace!

If you can’t support her, don’t add to her misery! Small money don enter now, we are asking for DNA test. Just because she isn’t rich.

If her husband didn’t doubt the paternity of his child, who are we to think otherwise? Abeg make una no let the dead para for una o! Don’t frustrated his family!!!! Let’s focus on getting #justiceformohbad.”