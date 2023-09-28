Nigerian street pop artiste, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, on Wednesday expressed commitment to return to Nigeria to clear his name over his alleged involvement in the unfortunate death of his former label signee, Mohbad.

The Marlians music label boss stated this during an interview with former presidential aide, Reno Omokri.

According to the controversial singer, the masses have been poisoned by the media against his person, adding that he will return to the country if the police guarantee his safety.

Naira Marley, when asked if he would go back to Nigeria if the police can guarantee his safety, said, “100 per cent, if they can guarantee my safety, I will be there.”

Recall that in recent statement, Naira Marley had alleged that Mohbad struggled with suicidal thoughts.

He said:

“There was another time when I was in America and his girl called me to say he locked himself in the toilet and he wanted to kill himself or something like that. So, I called him from there and recorded the conversation, asking him: “Why did you want to kill yourself? You are a king, if your family is stressing you out(because this time, he was with his family and all his family was around him) just tell them to chill, you can do what you want to do, do not stress yourself, if you kill yourself now, what do you want people to say.

“I was so concerned so I called him to try to give him rest of mind, if your family is stressing you out, leave.

“He wanted to commit suicide, in the video, I was just trying to find out what was wrong with him.”