Nollywood actress and producer, Mary Remmy Njoku has slammed critics over her opinions on late singer, Mohbad and the controversies surrounding his untimely death.

Since the death of the young promising Nigerian singer, many celebrities have become vocal, demanding for justice and giving their opinion on him.

Mary Njoku, who is married to Iroko TV boss, Jason Njoku, publicly took a stance against conducting DNA tests for the deceased’s son, earned criticisms from lots of netizens.

Defending herself, Mary admitted that she might be wrong sometimes, hence, why anyone shouldn’t take it personally.

She noted how netizens can agree or disagree with her and she can engage in a good debate with them, without disrespecting her or be abusive towards her.

According to her, she is entitled to her own opinion, so anyone who isn’t mature enough to comment without insult should avoid her.

“If you cannot make your point without disrespecting me, please avoid my posts. My page isn’t for fools. You can agree or disagree with me. I love a good debate. I might be wrong sometimes but don’t take it personally Pls. My opinions are on my page not ok your head. So, if you aren’t mature enough to comment without insult, rest IJN.

Las las, no one has a monopoly on Madness. Some of us don repent. Good vibes only Pls,” she wrote.