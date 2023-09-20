Popular Nollywood actor Nosa rex, better known as Baba Rex, has shared his opinion on the controversy surrounding the death of the late young singer, Mohbad.

In a post on his Instagram page, the ‘Oga Osas’ actor stated that nothing will change in the entertainment industry until cultism is removed.

Advising the public to stay away from cultism, he revealed how entertainment requires one’s talent and not colour.

According to the thespian, as one progresses in life, he or she will realize that the people who will help them in life aren’t even from their confra mate.

He added that the only enemy will have in Nigeria is poverty and urged his fans and followers to channel their energy to fight poverty.

“Until we remove cultism from the entertainment industry, all these issues will not stop.

Entertainment requires your talent, not your color.

Stay away from cultism. Forget anything anyone will tell you. As you progress in life, you will realize that the people who will help you in life might not even be your confra mate.

You might be flying white and your helper might be purple. Life is deep.

The only enemy we have right now is poverty. Chanel your energy to the fight against poverty. Ask for updates, share updates, keep your circle small, and enjoy life.

Nothing dey this life o. Ignore the messenger and take the message”.