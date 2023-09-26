The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the autopsy of the late singer, Mohbad was carried out by the best forensic pathologists in the country.

The command’s spokesman revealed that family members of the late young promising singer were present during the autopsy in a tweet on his verified X handle, formerly known as Twitter.

The PPRO denied rumors that the process was being manipulated by conscienceless persons who did not want the singer to receive justice.

He urged Nigerians to remain calm while the result of the autopsy is being awaited.

He wrote: “As assured by the CP, the autopsy was promptly carried out by some of the best forensic pathologists in the country, in the presence of family members.

“While we await the result, we urge everyone to remain calm and confident in the process.

“There is absolutely no underhand dealing, as feared by some concerned persons. In the meantime, other aspects of the investigation are progressing well.”

