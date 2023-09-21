Barely a week after his untimely death, late talented singer, Mohbad has achieved a new feat on the Global Digital Artistes Ranking Chart.

According to the information posted on the chart Global Digital Artistes Ranking Chart on Wednesday, September 20, revealed that the late singer ranked 58 on the chart.

Recalls that the 27-year-old singer, a former Marlian Records signee, died last Tuesday and was subsequently buried on Wednesday.

His fans have however demanded for justice for the late singer calling on the Nigerian police to investigate the circumstances surrounding his sudden death.

However, the’Ko por Ke’ hitmaker became the 58th bestselling digital artiste in the world after his sudden demise.

He is said to have beat international music giants, Eminem, Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage, Chris Brown, Lady Gaga, and several others to achieve the new feat.

The Global Digital Artistes Ranking chart is measured by an artiste’s presence on iTunes and streaming charts around the world.