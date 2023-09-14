The sister of popular Nigerian street pop artiste, Naira Marley, Shubomi has taken to her Twitter page to claim that Mohbad was killed.

Many Nigerians have accused Naira Marley and his crew of being behind the death of the fast-rising singer, as they rushed to the Instagram page of Naira Marley to drag him over Mohbad’s death.

Following the accusations, the sister of Naira Marley, Shubomi has taken to her page to say that she strongly believes that Mohbad was killed however, she chastised Nigerians accusing her brother of killing Mohbad.

According to her, Mohbad was going through a lot aside from the issues he had with her brother and the Marlian record label. She recounted when Mohbad had wanted to commit suicide but was saved by his girlfriend.

She tweeted, “Mohbad was having a lot going on with him, even aside the issues he had with Marley& Marlian record Label, I remember when he almost committed suicide thanks to his gf who intervened but calling or pointing hands to Marley is uncalled for, you all should know where to draw the line”.